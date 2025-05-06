Clippers President Calls Out 'Embarrassing' Game 7 Loss vs Nuggets
The Los Angeles Clippers ended the regular season as the hottest team in basketball, winning nine of their last 10 games, which included an eight-game winning streak. However, the standings slotted them with a first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets, an opponent that seemed beatable after firing their head coach and general manager before the playoffs.
However, after a hard-fought seven-game series, the Clippers lost 120-101 in Game 7 to end their 2024-25 season. Even after an All-Star season where James Harden flashed what he used to be like in Houston at times, the star guard scored just seven points in a decisive game. In an end-of-season press conference, Clippers president Lawrence Frank spoke bluntly on the loss.
"What happened in game seven was extremely embarrassing and also uncharacteristic of the determination and resilience we demonstrated all year. Now, we know ultimately, we’re judged by what we do in the postseason, and we’re disappointed with our playoff exit," Frank said in the presser.
The Clippers have now been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for three straight seasons. In 55 seasons as a franchise, the Clippers still have just one conference finals appearance to show, despite the All-NBA and Hall of Fame talents that have played for the team.
"Our players are embarrassed about game seven, and they're really, really upset that we lost the series. As well as our coaches," Frank added.
The Clippers will enter the 2025 offseason with plenty of questions to answer, such as a potential new contract for Harden as well as Norman Powell.
Related Articles
Clippers President Addresses James Harden's Future With Team
Ty Lue's Message to Kawhi Leonard, James Harden After Loss to Nuggets