Clippers President Provides Big Kawhi Leonard Update
The LA Clippers have had a tremendous offseason to set themselves up for contention in the 2025-26 season. They've added Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Bradley Beal while really only losing Norman Powell, giving the Clippers the talent and depth necessary to be able to compete.
However, any chance at a title will come down to the health of Kawhi Leonard, who is still the team's best player when he's on the floor. He only played in 37 games last season after being a shell of himself in the 2024 playoffs, but he averaged 21.5 PPG before losing to the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the 2025 playoffs.
The Clippers' president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, had a media availability this week and provided an update on Leonard this offseason.
"[Leonard]'s doing great. One, he's healthy, which it’s not just a physical thing. It's also a mental, emotional thing to go into an offseason without having surgery. So, he feels great; he's been working extremely hard.
Leonard really never had injury problems in his career till the end of his time in San Antonio. He last played 70 or more games in the 2016-17 season, and since then has played in more than 60 games twice but has played in less than 10 games twice as well.
"He has some trips lined up. He'll be going to Africa at the end of the month. He continues to work. We'll be sending a coach with him. So, he's super excited about the roster. He's super excited about the season, and he's super excited that he's going to be able to begin a training camp.”
At this point in Leonard's career, he's bound to miss a handful of games and unlikely to play in back-to-backs. But if they can get 50 to 55 games out of Leonard, that'll make them serious contenders in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets.
