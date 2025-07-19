Ex-Warriors Champion Wants Clippers to Sign 12-time NBA All-Star
While an NBA journeyman of sorts, ex-Golden State Warriors champion Matt Barnes is more remembered for his time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers than his time in the Bay Area. He was able to capture a ring in his final season in 2017 and has now pivoted to the media industry in his off-court endeavors.
A co-host of the All The Smoke podcast with fellow ex-Warriors forward Stephen Jackson, Barnes and Jackson often talk about current and past NBA events. Taking to his own social media, Barnes decided to cast his vote (or share his desire) for the Clippers to sign a former All-Star to round out their free agency moves.
Commenting on the Clippers' Instagram post welcoming Bradley Beal to the team after the move became official, Barnes commented, "Great pickup!! CP3 next ....." Referring to former Clippers All-Star Chris Paul, the 20-year NBA veteran has been linked to a return over the last couple of weeks.
Paul earned five All-Star selections as a member of the Clippers, his most with any franchise in his career. His tenure there also included five All-Defensive First Team selections and three selections to the All-NBA First Team.
Even though he started all 82 games with the San Antonio Spurs this past season, Paul would likely serve as a backup to former Houston Rockets teammate James Harden. Encompassing all the team's moves this offseason, they looked capable of making it out of the Western Conference if the cards play in their favor.
