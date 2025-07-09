Clippers Reportedly Favorites to Land Lakers, Warriors All-Star Target
While the NBA offseason hasn't been the massive game-changer that insiders promised, there are still prominent names to be moved. Among those are three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal.
It remains to be seen if the Phoenix Suns will buy Beal out of his contract, but it's clear that his fit with the team has been questionable. Without Kevin Durant on the roster, there's still the opportunity for Phoenix to try Beal out, especially with his five-year, $251 million contract.
However, if Beal does get bought out, a new report from The Athletic suggests that the Clippers would be the favorites to land him.
"As long as Bradley Beal secures a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers are likely the leaders to sign the guard, league sources tell The Athletic."
The Clippers can offer a maximum of $5.3 million in salary for Beal next season. However, they won't be the only team in the running for the All-Star guard.
"Beal has also considered the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources said," The Athletic said.
Last season, Beal averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 50/39/80 shooting from the field. The 2024-25 NBA season was a tumultuous one that Beal would like to forget, as he hopes to potentially start fresh with the LA Clippers.
Related Articles
Clippers Star Sends Message To Norman Powell After Heat Trade News
Clippers Executive’s Blunt Statement After John Collins Trade