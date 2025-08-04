Clippers Star James Harden Receives Big Surprise On China Tour
NBA players approach the offseason in many different ways. For a lot, it's figuring out which team they'll be on next season, whether that's in the NBA, G League, or overseas. For other players, they'll be celebrating an extension or just staying around with their current team heading into the next year.
For James Harden, the Los Angeles Clippers star who earned All-NBA Third Team honors last season, he'll be heading into his 17th season in the NBA next year, with what might just be his best chance at winning an NBA title before he hangs it up. But for now, he's spending his time overseas, doing a tour in China.
This isn't the first time Harden has done a tour in China with Adidas, and it's clear from the fan reactions that he has a massive following out there. One of the NBA's biggest stars in the 2010s, Harden still has that superstar pull overseas.
Showing their respect to Harden, they gave him a special surprise as he nears the end of his tour in China.
On an outdoor court in China, Harden was surprised with a full-court decal of himself, with a crowd of fans cheering for him as it was revealed. Even though Harden still looks as though he has a few years left in his NBA career, he's already being honored as a legend of the game.
James Harden's Prior China Tour
Harden did a China tour back in 2023, and it produced one of the most memorable off-court videos of his NBA career. Speaking to an audience, Harden expressed his distaste for Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey, repeating that he's a liar and he wants no part of any organization that Morey is a part of.
The video, as expected, went viral across social media, and Harden was traded a few months later to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal.
Harden And Daryl Morey's Past
Before the video dropped during Harden's 2023 China tour with Adidas about his relationship with Darly Morey, the two appeared to have a strong relationship, dating back to Harden's time with the Houston Rockets.
Morey struck a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 to trade for Harden, a move that helped propel the Rockets into contention for years to come. While they were never able to get over the hump of the Western Conference Finals, Morey assembled some stellar teams behind Harden.
