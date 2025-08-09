Did the Los Angeles Lakers Take the Clippers Spot Against the Warriors?
The NBA's opening night matchups were officially revealed on Thursday. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Clippers didn't make the cut.
Despite a transformative offseason that saw the franchise acquire multiple high-profile veterans, the Clippers were once again snubbed from the season-opening slate, despite the fact that several reliable betting markets have their championship odds equal to or better than the Los Angeles Lakers.
Instead, unsurprisingly, the NBA chose to highlight the Lakers on opening night. Despite an underwhelming first-round loss to Minnesota and an offseason filled with more questions than answers, the league rewarded the Lakers with a matchup against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on one of the most visible stages of the NBA season.
As easy as it is to say that the Clippers are a more legitimate title contender than the Lakers at this point in time, the reality is that the NBA is a made-for-TV product.
The Lakers have the second and arguably the third most significant individual player draws in the NBA in LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and the NBA's most consistent ratings draw just so happens to be the guy who wears No. 30 for Golden State.
With LeBron James potentially entering his last season in the NBA, it's hard to blame the NBA for cashing in on the sport's most marketable rivalry one more time on opening night.
Not The Only Snub
Unfortunately, the snubs didn't stop at opening night for the Clippers on Friday. The NBA's Christmas Day schedule was also unveiled by ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday, and as you might have already guessed, the Clippers were excluded from that special day on the NBA schedule as well.
That decision is much harder to justify, especially considering the fact that still unproven Western Conference foes like the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves each received high-profile matchups on what is perhaps the most important single day on the NBA calendar in terms of television.
The Clippers haven't played on Christmas Day since 2020, when they beat the Denver Nuggets 121-108 in Kawhi Leonard's first season with the franchise. The Clippers played on Christmas Day during each season of the "Lob City" era, however, going 4-2 on the holiday from 2011 to 2016.
Before that stretch, the Clippers had just a 2-7 overall record on Christmas, dating back to their time as the Buffalo Braves in the early 1970s.
