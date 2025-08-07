Clippers Star Ivica Zubac Leads Josh Hart, Derrick White on NBA Ranking
The LA Clippers are coming off their second consecutive 50+ win season, but have suffered a first-round playoff exit both years. The Clippers undoubtedly have a plethora of talent, but have struggled to get over the postseason hump.
This offseason, the Clippers have completely revamped their roster, making upgrades all around the court. The Clippers have added guys like Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, but the players who were already on the roster should be the most important.
For the past six years, the Clippers have been trying to build a championship contender around two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, and they are certainly getting close.
Who is the most important Clippers player?
Ivica Zubac, 28, has been with the Clippers for the past seven seasons after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him there. The seven-foot big man is coming off a true breakout season, averaging 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.8% from the field and leading the Clippers in win shares (11.7).
Of course, guys like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are the most talented Clippers, but Zubac could be their most important player, and certainly their most underrated.
Ivica Zubac: The most underrated player in the NBA
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently ranked the five "most underrated" players in the NBA over the last five years, with the ranking as follows:
- Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers
- Derrick White, Boston Celtics
- Josh Hart, New York Knicks
- Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC Thunder
- Royce O'Neal, Phoenix Suns
In the ranking, Zubac notably beats out Celtics star Derrick White, Knicks star Josh Hart, and Thunder champion Isaiah Hartenstein.
Zubac finished sixth in the NBA in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season and earned his first All-Defensive Team honors of his career. The European big man certainly shook off some underrated narratives this past season by being recognized by the league, but is undoubtedly still not talked about enough for how important he is for the Clippers.
As crazy as it sounds, the Clippers go as far as Zubac takes them, as he is up there with Leonard as the two most important players on the team. This offseason, the Clippers did a great job of giving him a serviceable backup in Brook Lopez while putting together talented additions across the board, as the LA franchise is undoubtedly ready to compete for a championship.