    December 30, 2021
    Draymond Green Blasts NBA For Postponing Warriors vs. Nuggets Game
    Publish date:

    Author:

    Barry Gossage | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was not happy when it was announced that the NBA would be postponing Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. With Denver having so many players out with either injuries or health and safety protocols, the league decided to postpone their game against the Warriors.

    Draymond Green sent out a series of Tweets that expressed his disagreement with the league’s decision. Draymond’s first Tweet said, “How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence.”

    Green then went on to add, “So when the game is rescheduled(which will probably take a day away from our “break”), we wil play them at full strength… But they got to sneak a win when we weren’t at full strength, only two days ago??? Let’s make it make some sense here.”

    His argument here seems to be that the Warriors were forced to play the Nuggets just a couple days ago without some of their best players, while the Nuggets now get an opportunity to rest up and regain players for their next matchup with Golden State. This is a problem that has been consistent throughout the league, with teams rarely putting out their best lineups each night.

    Green’s final Tweet on that matter said, “Not to mention, this will more than likely add a back to back to our schedule, which is also advantage Denver.”

    The two teams were supposed to play at 6:30 PST on Thursday, but that of course will no longer be happening.

