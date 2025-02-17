ESPN Star Blasts LeBron James Over Controversial All-Star Decision
Just an hour before the 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip-off, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he would not be suiting up on Sunday night.
Under normal circumstances, the NBA would select an injury replacement for a player who cannot play in the All-Star Game, but since James announced his status so late, there will not be a new player selected.
This decision by James to wait until the last minute to announce he would not be playing has been controversial around the league, with many fans upset that an injury replacement will not be selected in his place.
Not only are fans upset about James' decision, but ESPN's Kendrick Perkins has revealed his displeasure as well. The 14-year NBA veteran took to social media to call out James, claiming that LA Clippers star Norman Powell should have gotten the opportunity to replace him.
Via Kendrick Perkins: "Could have said this earlier. Norman Powell could have made his first All-Star appearance. SMH"
Powell, 31, is averaging 24.2 points per game on 49.6/42.8/81.9 shooting splits this season. Many fans felt as if Powell should have gotten an All-Star nod in the first place, and if James announced his injury status a week prior, the Clippers standout likely would have gotten that last spot.
Shaq's OGs will face off against Candace's Rising Stars in the first round of the revamped All-Star format but will do so without the Lakers superstar.
