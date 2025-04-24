ESPN Star Makes Bold Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Prediction
After winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, superstar forward Kawhi Leonard signed with the LA Clippers, but has not been able to repeat the same success he saw up North.
Since Leonard signed with the Clippers, they have made just one Western Conference Finals appearance, but his health has been their biggest X-factor. Leonard has spent a lot of time on the sideline, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP is finally healthy, and the Clippers are reaping the benefits.
In their Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets, Leonard dropped 39 points on 15-19 shooting from the field and 4-7 from beyond the arc, having his best playoff game since 2021.
With Leonard playing at this level, the Clippers' ceiling is certainly a championship, and ESPN star Stephen A. Smith believes it can happen.
"Kawhi Leonard, you watch this brother play, particularly in Game 2, he was sensational," Smith said. "You watch him run up and down the court, you watch him do it game after game, and he's not injured. I'm like, Clippers could go to the Finals.
"You actually look at the Los Angeles Clippers without Paul George, and if Kawhi Leonard continues to look the way that he looked in Game 2... Clippers could go to the Finals."
The Clippers have a tough path to get to the Finals, but they undoubtedly have the talent to do it. Of course, the Clippers have to get past three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Clippers, but then they would have to beat the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder just to get to the Western Conference Finals.
Leonard and the Clippers have a chance to take a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets on Thursday night in LA.