Ex-76ers Player's Lighthearted Jab at Joel Embiid Goes Viral
LA Clippers center Mo Bamba made his season debut on Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Playing 15 minutes in his first game since signing with Los Angeles in free agency, Bamba tallied nine points and eight rebounds.
Sidelined due to left knee injury recover to start the season, Bamba opened up after the game about how the Clippers have helped him recover.
“The weird part about it is that I had the same exact injury last year with the Sixers, but I kind of played through it,” Bamba said. “I wanted to play through it here, but the training staff - I gotta give thanks when due, they were like, ‘No, this is something that's pulling on different areas of your body… Let's really figure this out so we can strengthen other areas on your body so we can not have to deal with it all season long.’”
Bamba also took a lighthearted jab at his friend and former Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid when asked if he plans on playing back-to-backs.
“I am not Joe (Joel Embiid),” Bamba joked.
This video went viral on social media, tallying over 590,000 views on X.
Bamba appeared in 57 games for the 76ers last season, backing up Embiid and sometimes starting in his absence. The former 6th overall pick is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
