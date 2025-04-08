Ex Clippers, Lakers Guard Patrick Beverley's Massive LeBron James Statement
LeBron James came into the NBA in 2003 and shortly rose to become the face of the league. Now in his 22nd season in the NBA, he's still the face of the league and is gearing up for a shot at a potential fifth NBA title that would bolster his case for being considered the greatest player of all time.
Throughout his decorated career, James has had countless teammates during his stops in Cleveland, Miami, and now Los Angeles. However, no teammate publicly has perhaps spoken higher of James than Patrick Beverley, as the former LA Clippers and Lakers guard had some strong words to say about James in terms of the influence he has.
On his podcast, Beverley shared a bold statement regarding James. "He's the Black Captain American. He's probably the most powerful African-American alive besides Barack Obama."
There's no doubt that James' influence goes beyond the game of basketball, and Beverley recognizes that when comparing him to former President Barack Obama. Factor in that James has also kept a clean record since being in the NBA and has been a good role model, James' power won't end after he calls it quits on his NBA career.
With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season before the playoffs, James will once again be back in the spotlight when the Lakers kick off their playoff journey.
