Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear on Kawhi Leonard

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard are no strangers to guarding against the opponent's best player. Leonard has multiple All-Defensive Team selections, while Brown is widely regarded as an elite defender despite never receiving the honor.
Brown recently went on Barstool Sports' Million Dollaz Worth of Game and talked about the wear and tear that comes with having to guard a variety of players. The four-time NBA All-Star mentioned that he not only has to guard forwards and bigs but also quick guards, naming Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey as an example.
Brown then praised Leonard for his ability to guard with such versatility, stating that he is the greatest player he's seen to do it at such a high level.
"The greatest I've seen to do that, I think at a very, very high level, is Kawhi Leonard," Brown said. "But you see the wear and tear that it has on your body. And people don't have a respect for that. But when you do that at a high level, it just impacts the game on another level."
While Leonard is considered to be one of the greatest defenders in the modern era of basketball, he has struggled to stay healthy and on the court. This season, the 33-year-old has appeared in just 34 games, averaging 21.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals on 49.6% shooting from the field and 40.5% from three. However, he's been very healthy as of late for the Clippers.
Even with Leonard out, the Clippers have managed to put themselves in a position to make the playoffs at 46-32. LA currently holds the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but with the standings being so tight, the team could easily fall or rise with just four regular-season games to go.
