NBA Fans React to Kawhi Leonard Injury News Before Clippers vs Spurs
The LA Clippers have won their last four games and 14 of their last 17, now heading into a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
During their hot streak, the Clippers have prominently leaned on stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who have each taken their games to the next level as the playoffs inch closer. Leonard, who is coming off Western Conference Player of the Week honors, might not be able to suit up against his former team.
The Clippers have listed Leonard as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to right knee injury management.
The Spurs are just 32-46 on the season and have officially been eliminated from playoff and play-in contention, so the Clippers may play it safe and sit Leonard before facing the second-place Houston Rockets on the second night of their back-to-back.
Leonard has already missed 44 games this season, and while the Clippers do not necessarily want him to miss any more time than he has to, having him fully healthy for the postseason is the top priority.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Leonard's new status for Tuesday's game.
"Absolutely no reason to play him we should be able to win easily - save him for Houston," one fan commented.
"He deserves the rest for sure," another fan said.
"Can we play him just for 15-20 minutes? Just a warm up or a scrimmage work for him so his rhythm won't be affected by a long rest," a fan suggested.
The Clippers and Spurs face off in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.