Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Calls Out Blake Griffin
Becoming a professional athlete is far from a small accomplishment, as it takes a whole lot of time and dedication, even if a little bit of luck comes in along the way. Furthermore, just making it to the pros is the easy part, as it only gets harder to stay around for long enough to make a career out of it or be good enough to be remembered in history.
To remember those talented players, the Hall of Fame exists. In the NBA, there are constant debates about whether certain players belong or not. In a recent episode of 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,' former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took a shot at a former NBA star during his take.
When discussing the NBA Hall of Fame and whether players like Paul George deserve a spot in it, Beverley took the chance to call out former Clippers star Blake Griffin, discrediting his skill on the basketball court.
"And people talk about Blake Griffin being in the Hall of Fame, and I'm looking like, like how? No discredit to Blake Griffin, but I'm looking like how? I took the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals, the first time ever. If I were to dunk more, that mean I would have got Hall of Fame?" Beverley said.
While Beverley did say no discredit to Griffin, he basically ignores that when he essentially says he's just a dunker and that he led the Clippers to the Conference Finals. There's no telling what the off-court relationship is between Beverley and Griffin, but that was a harsh jab, to say the least.
