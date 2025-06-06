All Clippers

Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard Calls Out Blake Griffin

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley calls out former star forward Blake Griffin

Liam Willerup

Apr 27, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) reacts to a call in the third quarter in a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) reacts to a call in the third quarter in a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Becoming a professional athlete is far from a small accomplishment, as it takes a whole lot of time and dedication, even if a little bit of luck comes in along the way. Furthermore, just making it to the pros is the easy part, as it only gets harder to stay around for long enough to make a career out of it or be good enough to be remembered in history.

To remember those talented players, the Hall of Fame exists. In the NBA, there are constant debates about whether certain players belong or not. In a recent episode of 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,' former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took a shot at a former NBA star during his take.

When discussing the NBA Hall of Fame and whether players like Paul George deserve a spot in it, Beverley took the chance to call out former Clippers star Blake Griffin, discrediting his skill on the basketball court.

"And people talk about Blake Griffin being in the Hall of Fame, and I'm looking like, like how? No discredit to Blake Griffin, but I'm looking like how? I took the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals, the first time ever. If I were to dunk more, that mean I would have got Hall of Fame?" Beverley said.

While Beverley did say no discredit to Griffin, he basically ignores that when he essentially says he's just a dunker and that he led the Clippers to the Conference Finals. There's no telling what the off-court relationship is between Beverley and Griffin, but that was a harsh jab, to say the least.

Related Articles

Russell Westbrook Announces Big Career Decision on Thursday

NBA Trade Idea Sends Celtics Guard to Clippers for $90 Million Star

Ex-Clippers Star Shares Truth Amid Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton Debate

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News