All Clippers

Russell Westbrook Announces Big Career Decision on Thursday

Ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook announces big career decision on Thursday

Liam Willerup

May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dunks the ball in the second half against the LA Clippers during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dunks the ball in the second half against the LA Clippers during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When looking back at the greatest players from the 2010s, that list includes players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook. While Westbrook might not have a championship to his name, he has set some NBA records that might not be touched for a long time. However, his career hasn't been the same since he was crowned the triple-double king.

Even though Westbrook had successful stints with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, his future in the NBA came into question after his move to Los Angeles, where he played for both the Clippers and Lakers. Additionally, he had a strong year this past season with the Denver Nuggets, but his poor performance at the end of their run left many questioning what's next for him.

Well, on Thursday, the 17-year NBA veteran took to his Instagram to announce to his 22.9 million followers that he will be making a return for his 18th season. This comes after a report shared that European club Hapoel Tel Aviv had contacted the former All-Star with a lucrative contract deal.

However, Westbrook still has an important decision to make regarding his future in Denver, as he has a $3.4 million player option for next season. Even if Westbrook ends up declining, it doesn't seem like a return to Los Angeles would be on the table for either team.

Regardless, fans can now push aside any thought that Westbrook will be traveling overseas to play basketball now, and can see the triple-double king continue to make his mark in the NBA, with whichever team that ends up being.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Celtics Guard to Clippers for $90 Million Star

Ex-Clippers Star Shares Truth Amid Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton Debate

NBA Fans React to Potential Kevin Durant, Clippers Trade

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News