Russell Westbrook Announces Big Career Decision on Thursday
When looking back at the greatest players from the 2010s, that list includes players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook. While Westbrook might not have a championship to his name, he has set some NBA records that might not be touched for a long time. However, his career hasn't been the same since he was crowned the triple-double king.
Even though Westbrook had successful stints with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, his future in the NBA came into question after his move to Los Angeles, where he played for both the Clippers and Lakers. Additionally, he had a strong year this past season with the Denver Nuggets, but his poor performance at the end of their run left many questioning what's next for him.
Well, on Thursday, the 17-year NBA veteran took to his Instagram to announce to his 22.9 million followers that he will be making a return for his 18th season. This comes after a report shared that European club Hapoel Tel Aviv had contacted the former All-Star with a lucrative contract deal.
However, Westbrook still has an important decision to make regarding his future in Denver, as he has a $3.4 million player option for next season. Even if Westbrook ends up declining, it doesn't seem like a return to Los Angeles would be on the table for either team.
Regardless, fans can now push aside any thought that Westbrook will be traveling overseas to play basketball now, and can see the triple-double king continue to make his mark in the NBA, with whichever team that ends up being.
