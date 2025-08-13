Ex-Mavericks, Clippers Center Works Out With Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are one of a few teams with an open roster spot for next season, and they're still sitting about $4 million below the first tax apron, plenty of room to sign someone to a veteran minimum contract.
Looking at their roster, they could use some more frontcourt depth. Bam Adebayo is an All-Star and a great player, and Kel'el Ware had a solid rookie season, but they don't have any other centers on the roster besides rookie Vlad Goldin on a two-way contract. They could use the extra depth there.
NBA insider Chris Haynes has reported that the Heat worked out Kai Jones on Monday afternoon, which fits into their need for some depth.
Jones started last season on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, with whom he had signed at the end of the 2023-24 season. They waived him after the All-Star break, and he was scooped up by the Dallas Mavericks days later.
Kai Jones started to thrive in Dallas, putting up 21 points and 8 rebounds in his Mavericks debut. They needed some depth after injuries to Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford, and he filled in admirably.
After also missing time with injury, he returned for his first double-double: 18 points and 11 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers. Although the Mavericks struggled down the stretch, Jones vastly outperformed expectations, proving he could actually be a useful NBA player.
That's a far cry from where he was a few years ago. He was drafted 19th overall and sent to the Charlotte Hornets in a draft-night trade. After two years in Charlotte, he had an episode, for lack of a better term, when he went on social media and posted a few concerning videos, including one telling the Hornets to trade him.
The Hornets ended up waiving him days later, and he missed most of the 2023-24 season before latching on with the Clippers.
Kai Jones Will Likely Head Overseas if Heat Don't Offer
The last report about Kai Jones, which came just a day or two before Haynes reported the Heat workout, said that Jones had an offer overseas. Alessandro Luigi Maggi reported that he was nearing a deal with Italian powerhouse Virtus Bologna.
Jones is to stay in Miami through Thursday as the Heat figure out if he's worth using their final roster spot on. Given his athleticism and the potential he showed with the Mavs, him landing a non-guaranteed deal could be good for both sides.
