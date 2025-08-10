Ex-Clippers, Mavericks Center Nearing Deal With International Team: Report
Being a first-round pick in the NBA is a major accomplishment, as you already enter the league with a leg up on the other rookies. However, it also comes with higher expectations, and many fan bases aren't patient when it comes to seeing their first-round pick produce on the court.
As is the common case now in the NBA, if your career isn't trending in the right direction, heading overseas is a great option for players to continue making money playing professional basketball, while also competing in some of the best leagues in the world. For former Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks center Kai Jones, that appears to be his plan.
Not only was Jones a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, being selected by the New York Knicks before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets, but he also played his college basketball at Texas. Given that Texas has produced big men such as Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner, Tristan Thompson, and LaMarcus Aldridge, the hope was that Jones would become the next great Longhorn big.
Jones has played in three NBA seasons up to this point, appearing in a total of 107, with 67 of those being with the Hornets. He appeared in 28 games for the Clippers at the start of the 2024-25 season, and played 12 games with the Mavericks at the end. While he likely could've earned a training camp invite, Jones reportedly will head to Italy for his next chapter.
Kai Jones' Big International Move
According to Italian journalist Alessandro Luigi Maggi, the Italian club Virtus Bologna is nearing a deal with Jones. Bologna featured some familiar NBA names on their 2024-25 roster, such as San Antonio Spurs champion Marco Belinelli, Justin Holiday, and Ante Zizic.
Currently on Bologna's roster for their next season, the most prominent name to NBA fans would be Carsen Edwards, the former Boston Celtics guard who was a college basketball star for the Purdue Boilermakers.
However, the deal has yet to be confirmed, and things could always end up falling apart between Jones and Bologna. But, if the high-flying big man does head to Italy, he'll be joining a Bologna team coming off a 9-25 record in the EuroLeague last season. Jones' skillset on both ends of the floor will help, but they'll surely need more than him to turn things around.
