Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Lakers Player Again
If there's one player in the modern NBA who knows both how to talk trash and back it up, it's former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley isn't playing in the league right now, he just stopped playing in the NBA at the end of the 2024 season.
However, despite Beverley still actively playing basketball, that didn't stop former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young from talking trash. Young called Beverley a "mechanic" and claimed that he was scared to face him 1-on-1. Beverley even showed up to a Big3 event to confront Young.
What Was Patrick Beverley's Response?
To say Patrick Beverley is upset would be an understatement. During the newest episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley unleashed on Nick Young and the rest of the Gil's Arena crew.
"It's funny, though, because when you get a following and people look at your career and they look at what Nick Young has done and where Brandon Jennings was drafted, they forget that I'm currently still playing basketball now. Literally just got done cooking some sh*t up in the gym. They got me all the way f**ed up," Beverley said.
Beverley went on to challenge Young and the rest of the crew again, telling them to put down their microphones and to actually play him 1-on-1.
"Again, my shoes are always laced, boots are always laced, whenever anyone of them want to put down the mic and put on some shoes and respond to my messages where my phone number is and contact me directly, and let's hoop - let's not talk about hoop, let's actually play. I'm down, I've been down, I've been wanting to play," Beverley continued.
Patrick Beverley finished his tirade by calling Nick Young and the rest of the crew scared to face him.
"It's a lot of talk, but not a lot of hoop. Enough with the jokes, enough with all that, I'm cool with that, let's hoop. Why don't nobody want to hoop? It's excuses... Why don't you want to play me? Because you know I'm going to cook that a**, that's why," Beverley concluded.
Will Patrick Beverley Play in the NBA Again?
Beverley has been making a very determined effort to make an NBA return. However, the older he gets, the harder it will be to return. If he can stay well-conditioned, a team may take a chance on him as backup during a critical situation. If Isaiah Thomas can receive multiple comeback attempts, there's no reason for Beverley not to receive one.