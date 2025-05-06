Ex-NBA Champion Calls Out James Harden After Game 7 Loss to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Clippers were able to force a decisive Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in their first-round playoff series, where even though the Nuggets had home court advantage, it was a game that looked like it could go anyone's way. However, it was clear after the game which team was better.
In a game where the Nuggets led by as many as 35 points, the Clippers were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs for the third-straight season. As fans and media members began to react to the game, former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins called out Clippers star James Harden for his disappointing performance.
“No one should ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, put James Harden before Dwyane Wade because of how he fails in the postseason, especially in Game 7s. He's allergic to Game 7s," Perkins said. "...When you look at his history of Game 7s, he just fold like clean sheets."
Harden might've led the way with 13 assists, but the All-Star guard scored just seven points on two for eight shooting when the Clippers needed him the most. Given Kawhi Leonard was the only player to score more than 14 points, Harden failed to step up and erase the stigma against him when it comes to playoff performances.
Now, Harden's offseason could get interesting if he decides to decline his player option for $36.3 million, with the deadline set for June 29th. While the Clippers are an ideal fit for Harden, he could still test the waters and look for another team.
