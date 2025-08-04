All Clippers

Ex-Clippers, Lakers Guard Patrick Beverley Calls Out Former Warrior

Ex-Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley calls out former Golden State Warriors forward

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley speaks to the crowd before the game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While Patrick Beverley might be one of the better guard defenders the NBA has seen over the last two decades, earning three All-Defensive team selections and receiving Defensive Player of the Year votes in five seasons, he might be known more to the common fan for what he does and says off the court.

Beverley left a sour taste in fans' mouths during his most recent NBA season, telling a reporter during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks that she couldn't interview him since she didn't subscribe to his podcast, The Pat Bev Pod with Rone. Not afraid to speak out, Beverley sent a message to former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young.

The Beef

While in attendance at the Big3, the 3-on-3 league founded by rapper Ice Cube, Beverley shared that he crossed paths with one of Gilbert Arenas' "disciples" in Nick Young. "I called him scared to his face… talked all that sh*t behind the camera, saw him in person, and he didn’t wanna look my way.”

A 2018 NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors, Young has since ventured into media, appearing on Gilbert Arenas' podcast "Gil's Arena". Seeing this video from Beverley, Young didn't keep quiet, sending a response back to him in a nearly 10-minute video.

Young called out Beverley for a one-on-one basketball game, "Name the place, any time," he said. He doubled down on the beef between him and Beverley, adding, "I'm giving you a little warning shot," alluding to himself as Kendrick Lamar when he dropped the hit diss track, 'Not Like Us', against rap superstar Drake.

Given Beverley's outspoken nature, he doesn't seem like someone who will back down from a challenge or just stay quiet after Young's response.

Nick Young's Career

Before Young was taking shots at Beverley online, he was a talented scorer for the USC Trojans, averaging 17.5 points per game on 61% TS as a junior. He'd go on to be selected 16th overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, where he'd head to the Washington Wizards.

He'd play just under four seasons there, mainly as a reserve, averaging 11.6 points during his 334 games there. Young would then get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers to finish the 2011-12 season there, before eventually landing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013. He'd have his best season as a pro there, averaging 17.9 points per game off the bench.

Young would finish his career winning a ring with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, before playing just four games for the Denver Nuggets in the 2018-19 season.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University's football and basketball teams.

