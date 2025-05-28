Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers just wrapped up Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals, with the Pacers coming out victorious and taking a commanding 3-1 lead.
The Pacers were able to secure the 130-121 victory behind a spectacular performance from Tyrese Haliburton, who recorded a 32 point, 12 rebound, 15 assists, and 4 steals triple double on 48/42/83 shooting splits.
Despite the historic performance from Haliburton, it was Karl-Anthony Towns who drew the attention from former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. The former defensive mastermind took to social media to share his thoughts on the Knicks' big man.
"Kat a beast I don't wanna hear it."
Towns finished Game 4 with another solid stat line consisting of 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists on 53/50/78 shooting splits, trailing Jalen Brunson in total points scored for his team. This was after a stellar performance in Game 3 where he was able to put the team on his back and score 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, as well as collecting 8 of his 15 rebounds in the same time.
One of the biggest criticisms of Towns has been how he can't carry a team on his back, and this year's playoffs have been a great example of how that narrative is tired out now.
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will face off in Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
