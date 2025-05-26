Clippers Legend Believes Team Will Make LaMelo Ball Trade
As the Clippers head into a crucial offseason after overachieving in the 2024-25 NBA season, rumors are swirling regarding a shift in philosophy. The Clippers had the third-oldest roster in terms of average age in the NBA, only behind the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Now that the team across the freeway, the Los Angeles Lakers, has their young superstar in Luka Doncic, it may pressure Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, and the Clippers front office.
The two stars of the Clippers, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, are 35 and 33 years old, respectively, and while they are both playing at a very high level, there has to be some consideration for the future.
LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has been mentioned multiple times in connection with the Clippers, including his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo going on their show and advocating for a trade to Los Angeles.
Former Clippers guard Lou Williams appeared on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss the rumors of Ball heading back home to the West Coast. “I can see the Clippers making a play for a premier point guard. I know they’ve been in the market for one," Williams exclaimed.
He went on to say that not having a championship drives a front office more. "When you don’t have [a championship], you’re gonna chase it forever. Ballmer is always going to try his best to put that team in a position to win."
However, it would be challenging for the Clippers and Hornets to work out a trade. Ball signed a 5-year, $203,852,600 contract extension, which kicked in this past season. The Clippers would need to gut their depth and trade away any of their remaining draft picks as well.
Although the trade seems unlikely, discussions could start with a package involving Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, along with other mid-tier contracts.
Ball would undoubtedly be a shift in culture and direction for the Clippers, as he is one of the most marketable players in the NBA, but it remains to be seen if either team is willing to talk about a swap until after the draft.
