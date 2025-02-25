All Clippers

Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Getting Sued Over Fan Altercation

Former Clippers, Lakers, and Bucks guard Patrick Beverley is being sued by Pacers fans

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Patrick Beverley is no stranger to controversy. Last season during the NBA playoffs, was arguably the most controversial moment in his career.

In 2024 as the Milwaukee Bucks were facing off against the Indiana Pacers, Beverley threw a ball into the stands in frustration that actually hit two people in the crowd. It was a really bad look for Beverley, especially because the fans were calmly throwing him the ball before he hurled it back at them.

Now, a little under a year later, it's been revealed that those same fans are suing Beverley.

"In a lawsuit filed last Friday in Marion County Superior Court, two Pacers fans claim they experienced medical expenses, mental anguish, humiliation and lost wages after an incident during the 2024 matchup between Indiana and Milwaukee," said a report on FOX59.

In August 2024, the police actually checked if any criminal charges could be filed against Beverley, which none were. He could still be charged with a civil suit, and now it seems like that's happening.

"The lawsuit claims the fans suffered “physical pain,” emotional distress, “humiliation, embarrassment and anguish,” medical expenses, lost wages and more due to the incident," said FOX59.

Reportedly, the two fans filing the lawsuit are claiming to have suffered: physical pain and suffering, emotional and mental distress, humiliation, embarrassment, and anguish, medical expenses, lost work hours and wages, and compensatory damages.

As bad as Beverley's image was in the incident, in reality, it didn't last longer than 30 seconds. Hopefully, a more rational solution can come from the event where both sides can move on peacefully.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

