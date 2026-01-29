4 Low-Cost Point Guards Clippers Can Target at the Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers will almost certainly not make a blockbuster move before the February 5 trade deadline. They have righted the ship and look like a great bet to at least make the postseason. They will understandably want to see at least one more run with the current core.

Yet, that doesn't mean that they will stand pat entirely between now and the deadline. They have to create roster spots for Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders. This means that Chris Paul and another player on a guaranteed deal, most likely Kobe Brown, will be dealt. In addition, the Clippers are believed to be on the market for a "pick-and-roll oriented point guard", per Broderick Turner and Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times.

The Clippers are unlikely to break the bank and trade away significant draft capital to acquire such a player, but they should be actively looking to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic and his $16 million expiring salary for another creator on offense. Let's take a look at some guards on the market who may be good backcourt fits next to James Harden.

Dennis Schröder

Acquiring the 32-year-old Schröder, who is on a three-year, $44 million deal, is certainly not ideal. It eats up the Clippers' future cap space, so it may be a non-starter. But if the Clippers are serious about their interest in a capable point guard to create shots, Schröder may be their best bet.

The veteran journeyman is also a competent defensive player, which would make him a rare two-way perimeter player on the roster. He hits enough threes that he has to be guarded out there. His ball-handling, playmaking, and scoring would help ease some burden off Harden and Kawhi Leonard's shoulders. Plus, not only would he be easy to acquire, but the Clippers may even get some draft capital from the Kings to take him on.

Tyus Jones

Another veteran journeyman who would cost very little to acquire is Tyus Jones. The 29-year-old point guard is in the midst of the worst season of his career, but the Clippers can hope that he can turn it around next to more capable offensive players.

Jones is obviously a defensive liability as he lacks the necessary physical and athletic tools to guard in the NBA. But he is an underrated offensive player. He is a solid pick-and-roll player, can get to his spots and score inside the arc, and puts his teammates in positions to succeed. He is the traditional point guard this roster lacks.

The best part of a potential Jones acquisition is that he is on an expiring $7 million contract. If the experiment doesn't work out, the Clippers can let him sign elsewhere without him taking up any cap space.

Jose Alvarado

Alvarado isn't a traditional point guard, but he is a nice fit next to James Harden. A fan favorite in New Orleans due to his gritty style, Alvarado plays much bigger than his six-feet, 180-pound frame suggests. He isn't going to be your primary defensive stopper, but he will fight through screens, pick up full court, and get a ton of steals.

The 27-year-old combo guard can fit on any offense thanks to his ability to shoot and keep the ball moving. He is a glue guy who can help any team off the bench. Moreover, he only makes $4.5 million this season and has a player option for the same amount next season. The Clippers can acquire him for second-round picks and sign him to a team-friendly multi-year deal in the offseason if things work out.

Collin Sexton

Sexton would be slightly more costly than the rest of the names on this list. The Charlotte Hornets may not be willing to move on from him unless they get a first-round pick, but it would be wise for the Clippers to give it a try. Since Sexton is on an expiring contract, the Hornets could perhaps accept the best offer on the market instead of potentially losing him for nothing in the offseason.

The 27-year-old is a score-first guard who can be a third fiddle on offense next to Harden and Leonard. He won't help with the Clippers' defensive concerns as an undersized guard, so he may be a better fit as the sixth man. But he can score in a variety of ways and is highly efficient for a microwave scorer. If he can be acquired for less than a first-round pick, the Clippers should seriously consider making an aggressive push for him at the deadline.

