Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Controversial Lakers Trade

Patrick Beverley comments on the failed Los Angeles Lakers trade with the Charlotte Hornets

Caleb Sisk

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Dalton Knecht (4) reacts to a ref’s call against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The NBA experienced a rare trade occurrence recently.

The Los Angeles Lakers sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round draft pick, and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets in return for Mark Williams. Days after the agreement, the trade would be rescinded after Mark Williams failed his physical.

This would return all trade assets including Knecht in what is likely a very awkward situation. Former Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley would comment on the trade news on the Pat Bev Show.

“You trade me, trade don’t go through, I gotta come back? If I’m Dalton Knecht I’m mad,” Beverley said. “Y’all don’t want me here, what you mean I gotta come back because another motherf***** hurt? That ain’t the reason we playing.”

“How does he feel? I understand it’s a business but that’s a cold game walking back into that locker room," Beverley said. "Can’t trust nobody, can’t trust nobody. I was just killing shooting threes, y’all just traded me to Charlotte, 24 hours later this trade don’t go through not because of me but because of this other motherf*****. Nobody safe, nobody safe."

Knecht is currently averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 47/36/83 from the field. Knecht was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft at pick 17. He was a star at Tennessee and Lakers fans are hopeful for him to be a star in Los Angeles.

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dalton Knecht poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knecht is likely to play Monday following the rescinded trade. He is also scheduled to participate in the Rising Stars tournament Friday night as part of Chris Mullin’s team.

