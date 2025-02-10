Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Controversial Lakers Trade
The NBA experienced a rare trade occurrence recently.
The Los Angeles Lakers sent Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round draft pick, and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets in return for Mark Williams. Days after the agreement, the trade would be rescinded after Mark Williams failed his physical.
This would return all trade assets including Knecht in what is likely a very awkward situation. Former Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley would comment on the trade news on the Pat Bev Show.
“You trade me, trade don’t go through, I gotta come back? If I’m Dalton Knecht I’m mad,” Beverley said. “Y’all don’t want me here, what you mean I gotta come back because another motherf***** hurt? That ain’t the reason we playing.”
“How does he feel? I understand it’s a business but that’s a cold game walking back into that locker room," Beverley said. "Can’t trust nobody, can’t trust nobody. I was just killing shooting threes, y’all just traded me to Charlotte, 24 hours later this trade don’t go through not because of me but because of this other motherf*****. Nobody safe, nobody safe."
Knecht is currently averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 47/36/83 from the field. Knecht was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft at pick 17. He was a star at Tennessee and Lakers fans are hopeful for him to be a star in Los Angeles.
Knecht is likely to play Monday following the rescinded trade. He is also scheduled to participate in the Rising Stars tournament Friday night as part of Chris Mullin’s team.
