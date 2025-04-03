Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Prediction on Bronny James
No second-round draft pick in the NBA has a bigger magnifying glass on them than Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James. However, no second-round draft also gets the same preferential treatment as Bronny.
While Bronny has his fair share of critics, former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley isn't one of them. In fact, Beverley believes that Bronny is capable of playing meaningful minutes in this year's NBA playoffs.
"I think he gets in while the Lakers are up 20 or down 20. He plays well. They throw him in the next game, I think he's a game-changer," Beverley said on the Pat Bev Podcast.
Beverley went on to add that he sees similarities between both himself and Bronny, believing that the young Lakers guard could use the playoffs as his coming out party.
"I think he can impact winning. Yes. He plays well in the minutes he's given," Beverley added. "I think that's his coming out party. That was my coming out party."
Bronny James has played spectacularly in the G League, but an NBA game is a much different category. Through 23 games, he's averaged 2.3 points on 33/25/79 shooting in 5.9 minutes a game.
To thrust Bronny into a playoff game when he hasn't played meaningful regular-season minutes is an incredibly bold take by Beverley. The NBA playoffs begin on April 19.
