17-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on Potential Celtics Trade
The NBA's new luxury tax rules have caused a huge thorn in the sides of many teams around the league, including the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
One team that hasn't been very impacted by it is the reigning champion Boston Celtics. However, many are expecting them to soon experience its consequences and will have to trade one of its key players, like Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis.
When it comes to who the Celtics will have to give up eventually, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams has an educated idea.
"Probably Porzingis," Williams said. "With Jrue Holiday and what he brings to the defensive side of the basketball for this team, that's a tangible thing. Jrue Holiday is, he's gonna be one of those guys that you gotta have in your lineup."
Williams believes Porzingis will be traded over Holiday, not just because of Holiday's importance but because of Porzingis's injury history. The Celtics have already proven that they don't necessarily need Porzingis to win, but they do need him to go over the top.
"Kristaps Porzingis, with his injury history, with him being in and out of the lineup, that team just kept rolling," Williams said. "They just kept playing great basketball him. So, I think he's an added piece, but he's not necessarily a piece that they can't move on without. I think Jrue Holiday is gonna be one of those guys that you absolutely gotta keep in this lineup for you to be successful."
While the luxury tax may be an issue for the Celtics in the near future, the team is one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals this season and has to take advantage of it.
Related Articles
Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic
Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Magic
NBA Fans React to Donovan Mitchell's Post After Clippers-Cavaliers