17-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on Potential Celtics Trade

Former Clippers star Lou Williams predicts who the Boston Celtics will trade between Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) on the bench during the second half against the LA Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Jrue Holiday (4) on the bench during the second half against the LA Clippers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The NBA's new luxury tax rules have caused a huge thorn in the sides of many teams around the league, including the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

One team that hasn't been very impacted by it is the reigning champion Boston Celtics. However, many are expecting them to soon experience its consequences and will have to trade one of its key players, like Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis.

When it comes to who the Celtics will have to give up eventually, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams has an educated idea.

"Probably Porzingis," Williams said. "With Jrue Holiday and what he brings to the defensive side of the basketball for this team, that's a tangible thing. Jrue Holiday is, he's gonna be one of those guys that you gotta have in your lineup."

Williams believes Porzingis will be traded over Holiday, not just because of Holiday's importance but because of Porzingis's injury history. The Celtics have already proven that they don't necessarily need Porzingis to win, but they do need him to go over the top.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis
Mar 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) looks up in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

"Kristaps Porzingis, with his injury history, with him being in and out of the lineup, that team just kept rolling," Williams said. "They just kept playing great basketball him. So, I think he's an added piece, but he's not necessarily a piece that they can't move on without. I think Jrue Holiday is gonna be one of those guys that you absolutely gotta keep in this lineup for you to be successful."

While the luxury tax may be an issue for the Celtics in the near future, the team is one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals this season and has to take advantage of it.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

