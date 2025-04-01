Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Austin Reaves Over Controversial Take
Patrick Beverly jumped to Austin Reaves' defense after Chandler Parsons walked back his criticism of him.
Reaves has been a consistent member of the Los Angeles Lakers roster this year, but many wondered if he could step up to the next level. The starting shooting guard contributed 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals in their win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
He has been an integral part of the team since the NBA All-Star break, averaging 19.9 points and 5.9 assists in the last 10 games. Nevertheless, Chandler Parsons was one of many detractors who questioned where he will ever develop beyond a role player for the storied franchise.
However, the internet never forgets, and some fans didn't hesitate to call him to task for his controversial take that "he's not a player who's going to continue to get exceptionally better. It's not like the potential is through the roof with him."
On the latest edition of Run It Back, Parsons admitted, "I was wrong. He is playing really good and I'm happy for him." Still, it didn't stop Beverly from digging up an old tweet to defend Reaves and affirm that he owes him an apology recently.
Reaves will be important to the Lakers as they continue to fight for home-court advantage and a top spot in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
