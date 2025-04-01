Ex-NBA Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Statement
Even though the Boston Celtics aren't the first seed in the Eastern Conference this season, it's a consensus among many NBA fans that they're still the best team in the east.
The team won't finish with a better record than they had last season, but it's almost a foregone conclusion that they're still better this season than last. Among those who believe that is former Clippers legend Lou Williams.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Williams gave his thoughts on Boston. Specifically, Williams believes they're better because their supporting cast has become more of a focal point than players like Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.
"We've been talking about the supporting cast more than those guys," Williams said. "We talked about Payton Pritchard and Derrick White making history. That's what makes them a better team. When you can add like that to what they're already doing, that makes them successful, that makes them a good group."
"Just how steady they've been, you don't hear about them going on losing streaks, you don't hear about the adversity that other teams go through," Williams said. "This team is just steady. That's one of the things that makes them a better team than who they were last year."
It seems pretty clear that the Eastern Conference is coming down to two teams in the NBA playoffs: the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. If anyone else were to be in the Conference Finals, it would be a massive failure for either team who didn't make it.
