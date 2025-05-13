Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley’s Message to Celtics After Loss to Knicks
After taking a 2-1 series deficit, the Boston Celtics desperately needed a Game 4 win over the New York Knicks to even the series. Unfortunately for the defending champions, they were not able to pull out the must-win game.
The Knicks came back from a 14-point deficit to take down the Celtics in Madison Square Garden on Monday, led by a 39-point, 12-assist outburst from star guard Jalen Brunson.
Of course, the night was headlined by a potential season-ending Jayson Tatum Achilles injury, but with a 3-1 series hole, the Celtics are not in good shape regardless.
Former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was seen during the game wearing a Knicks jersey, as a fan got a video of him sending a message to the Celtics.
"Hurry up and plan your trips for the summer cause it’s a wrap," Beverley said.
After the Celtics' loss, Beverley backed his statement, posting a picture with a belt in his hand under a new statement.
"Didn’t see that (coming) sheesh," Beverley posted.
It is hard for any team to climb back from a 3-1 series deficit, especially with superstar forward Jayson Tatum likely done for the year. Boston is now just one loss away from ending their season much earlier than anyone would have expected, and doing so at the hands of the Knicks is shocking to many.
The Celtics and Knicks will face off for Game 5 on Wednesday night, as New York has a chance to send Boston into their offseason.