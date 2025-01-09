Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Gets Honest About Boston Celtics
Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin made six NBA All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams in his career. Officially retiring in April, 2024, Griffin called it a career after 13 seasons.
Griffin spent the last season of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics, serving as an important veteran presence and front court piece off the bench. While Griffin decided not to play one more season in Boston, despite several of his former teammates attempting to recruit him back, he was very happy when they won the 2024 NBA championship.
Appearing on the latest episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Griffin got honest about the Celtics.
“Boston though, man, I loved Boston,” Griffin said. “I love those guys. I was so happy for them when they won. That is a different experience when you’re playing as an opponent, there is one thing you go play there, all those people are rocking with you who used to just be yelling crazy s—t. It's wild. All these people are rocking with you.”
Griffin added, “You got to understand that dude, I played in LA for the Clippers. I played in New York for the Nets. It's a Lakers town. It's a Knicks town. That was the first time I really played for a team where it was like, everybody in that city is rocking with you. I went out to dinner 10 times, no check.”
On why he chose not to return for one more season, Griffin said, “I thought about it, man. I had nine surgeries in my career. Every surgery it takes a little bit longer to get back from. My last one was, it was a noticeable – I step on the court, I can't do the things that I want to do… It takes a toll and basketball is the thing that I love the most in this world, love doing the most and when you can't do it at the same level or even to a fraction of the level that you want to do it at, it becomes harder.”
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade