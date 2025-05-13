All Clippers

Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Reveals Lakers' Big Playoff Issue

Former Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin reveals the LA Lakers' big playoff issue

Liam Willerup

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2025 NBA Playoffs with a tremendous amount of hype, as the mid-season trade for Luka Doncic made them look like title contenders as they finished the regular season with 50 wins. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves weren't going to go down easily, and that showed quickly in their series.

The Lakers went on to lose in five games, a disappointing way for them to go out after many thought the pairing of LeBron James and Doncic could go on a run. Furthermore, the Timberwolves appear to be on the verge of a Western Conference Finals appearance, proving that the Lakers ran into a tough team. However, ex-LA Clippers star Blake Griffin shared his thoughts on the playoff woes.

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

According to DJ Siddiqi of RG.org, Griffin said the Lakers' lack of quality big men proved to be the issue. “That’s what the Lakers ran into,” said Griffin. “JJ (Redick) was thinking, how are you going to play some of those lineups together? He had to sort of get creative, and it obviously didn’t work."

On top of that, Griffin even related that to his former team, the Clippers. "We’re seeing sort of a shift in roster management and how GMs are putting rosters together, because you still have to build for the playoffs. That’s something that the Clippers are going to have to do.”

After the Dallas Mavericks landed the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Lakers could look to strike a deal for someone like Derek Lively II or Daniel Gafford to make room for Cooper Flagg. Regardless, it's clear the Lakers will need to address that issue going forward into next season.

