Report: NBA Executive Believes Kawhi Leonard Will Opt Out of Contract After ACL Surgery

Kawhi Leonard getting surgery ACL surgery has created an explosion effect on the NBA offseason. The NBA world is curious if he will still opt out of his contract, and what kind of moves the Clippers will make without Kawhi Leonard for potentially the whole season.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, one NBA executive believes Leonard will opt out of his contract "no matter what." That executive believes Leonard will be paid the max, in the same way that Kevin Durant received the max after tearing his Achilles.

The Clippers will have very interesting decisions to make in the offseason. Prior to Kawhi Leonard's surgery, it felt like the team may largely decide to run it back with the hopes of being healthy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Now, it seems like that won't be an option no matter what. There's no timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return, and no clear idea if he'll even return. The only guarantee is that the Clippers will have to spend a sizeable portion of their season without him. They may need to trade for an additional superstar to keep the ship afloat during Kawhi Leonard's absence. The one thing that people need to remember, is that there's no guarantee Paul George remains healthy all season either. There's a good chance they play without both players for a large portion of the season.

The most mysterious man in the NBA will have all eyes on him during the start of the off-season.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Knee Injury Finally Revealed - Out With Surgery

Report: Clippers Among Teams Interested in Lonzo Ball

Which Draft Prospects are the LA Clippers Looking at?