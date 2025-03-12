Final Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat Injury Report
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Miami Heat in the second night of a back-to-back.
This will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Clippers have the lead in the series, having won the previous match by a score of 109-98. Ivica Zubac had a monster game, totaling 21 points, 20 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 77% shooting from the field.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.
Kawhi Leonard is listed as OUT with knee injury management.
Norman Powell is OUT with a right hamstring strain.
Ben Simmons is out with left knee injury management, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Trentyn Flowers is out with a G League two-way, and Seth Lundy is out with a G League two-way.
The Heat have 10 players listed on the injury report: Andrew Wiggins, Alec Burks, Josh Christopher, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, Dru Smith, and Kel'el Ware.
Andrew Wiggins is listed as AVAILABLE but dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Alec Burks is questionable with a lower back strain, Josh Christopher is out due to his two-way contract, Haywood Highsmith is available with a left knee contusion, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is available with a right ankle sprain, and Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand.
Duncan Robinson is available with lower back pain, Terry Rozier is probable with a chest illness, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Kel'el Ware is available with a left knee sprain.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade