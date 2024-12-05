All Clippers

Former 4x NBA All-Star Cried After Facing Blake Griffin, Clippers

Recently retired NBA star Paul Millsap opened up about a career-defining moment.

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) controls the ball while defended by Utah Jazz power forward Paul Millsap (24) during the first half at EnergySolutions Arena.
Four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap recently announced his retirement from basketball. One of the game’s elite power forwards during his prime, Millsap made four-straight All-Star teams from 2014 to 2017.

Each of Millsap’s four All-Star seasons came with the Atlanta Hawks, but it was a game with the Utah Jazz that he says helped fuel that next step in his career. Speaking with Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Millsap recalled a game against Blake Griffin and the LA Clippers that pushed him to tears.

“He beat us,” Millsap said of Griffin, recalling a December 28, 2012 battle with the six-time All-Star. “And, he definitely outcompeted me that game. And I went to my car after that, and I broke out, and I just cried, and I just like, ‘Dang, I think I missed my chances of being an All-Star.’”

Millsap told Williams that moment pushed him to work harder, and helped fuel what ended up being four-straight All-Star selections. That 2012 season was just Griffin’s second in the NBA, but he was already one of the game’s best power forwards. Earning an All-NBA second team selection that year, Griffin made his second of what would be five-straight All-Star teams in Los Angeles.

Also now retired, Griffin spent eight seasons with the Clippers where he was selected first overall in the 2009 NBA draft.

