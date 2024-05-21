Former Clippers Star Warns JJ Redick About Lakers Coaching Job
Former NBA guard JJ Redick is reportedly one of the top candidates for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job. While Redick has never coached at the NBA level, he has a strong relationship with Lakers star LeBron James, which has to impact his candidacy for this position.
There are a lot of differing opinions on whether or not Redick should be hired for this position, with some seeing it as a great fit, while others believe he would be set up to fail. During a recent episode of FanDuel’s Run it Back show, former LA Clippers star Lou Williams warned Redick about this job, saying it is not the right position for a first-time head coach.
"I think he and Sam Cassell should steer clear of this job," Williams said. "If they want to have careers in the NBA as head coaches, this isn't the job for you to start your career and want to grow and learn and become a better coach. You got to win now."
Williams played for the Lakers, so he understands all that comes with being a part of that organization. It is hard to argue against what Williams is saying, because there are always growing pains for first time head coaches, and this is a job that will allow little grace for such growing pains.
