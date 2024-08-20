Former First Team All-Defensive Forward is Still an NBA Free Agent

What a night for Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33), he led the @LAClippers offense to a franchise-record 153 points while setting his career-high in points and 3PM! #ClipperNation



🔥 43 PTS (career high)

🔥 8 REB

🔥 2 STL

🔥 3 BLK

🔥 11 3PM (career high & franchise record) pic.twitter.com/yiez0rUKL9