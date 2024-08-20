Former First Team All-Defensive Forward is Still an NBA Free Agent
11-year NBA veteran Robert Covington is still a free agent after finishing last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Acquired by Philadelphia from the LA Clippers at the beginning of last season in the James Harden trade, Covington appeared in just 26 games for the 76ers.
Covington began his career with the Houston Rockets where he was signed as an undrafted free agent. Appearing in just seven games with Houston, Covington was waived before being picked up by the 76ers where he spent four seasons.
Covington made First Team All-Defensive in 2018, which was his final full season in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-7 forward was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he appeared in 70 games across two seasons.
Traded to the Houston Rockets in 2020, Covington was brought in as part of Daryl Morey's five-out small ball plan around James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Covington started 21 regular season games and 12 postseason games for Houston that season.
It was a short stint for Covington in Houston, as he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers that offseason where he spent two seasons before being traded to Los Angeles.
While he didn't get a lot of playing time with the Clippers, Covington was always solid in his minutes. In 74 games in Los Angeles, Covington averaged 7.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks in just 18.3 minutes per game.
Covington also shot 41.5 percent from three with the Clippers, which included a 43-point performance (11 threes) against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022.
Still just 33 years old, Covington could help an NBA team next season.
