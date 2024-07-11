Former LA Clippers Player Joins Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Team
NBA Summer League is getting underway in Las Vegas, and teams are finalizing their rosters. Summer League rosters often contain a combination of newly drafted players, young players who are still trying to find their way at the NBA level, and slightly more experienced players who have yet to establish themselves.
The Los Angeles Lakers recently finalized their Summer League roster, and they added former LA Clippers center Moses Brown. Brown played 34 games for the Clippers in the 2022-23 season, but was waived near the trade deadline.
After being waived by the Clippers, Brown signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, but was waived shortly after. Brown then signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, then eventually signed a new deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown appeared in 22 games for Portland last season, averaging 3.4 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game in 9.1 minutes per game.
Still just 24 years old, Brown will play with the Lakers in Summer League as he searches for his next opportunity at the NBA level. At 7'2", Brown has a lot of length, but has not shown much else at the NBA level. That said, Brown competes hard and can impact the game at times with his size.
The Lakers have an interesting Summer League team that now adds Brown.
