Former LA Clippers Player Slams Paul George
Paul George made waves today when he made a controversial statement about his time with the Clippers during an episode of Podcast P. His words caused such a stir, that even former LA Clippers player and NBA champion Ron Harper had something to say about it.
During an episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Paul George compared the Clippers to the Lakers, mentioning that the Clippers were the B-team of LA.
"I think initially, coming back to LA, that was home, but it's not the same love. When I was in LA they were like, you should have been a Laker - that's all I was hearing. It wasn't no welcome to the Clippers. We happy you're in LA, but you should have been a Laker. I'm on the B team, that's how the vibe and the love felt."
NBA champion Ron Harper immediately went on social media and told George to just be a better player.
"Stop it!!!! Play harder then," Harper said.
Harper then doubled down on his comments and said that he never felt like he was playing for a B-team when he played for the Clippers.
"I never felt like the B team in LA for the LAClippers," Harper said on social media.
Ron Harper played for the LA Clippers from 1989 to 1994, which was arguably some of the darker times in the franchise's history. For him to come to the team's defense after Paul George's statement is incredibly unexpected.
While Paul George could claim he was being taken out of context, he's better off just not mentioning his former team anymore.
