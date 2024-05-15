Former NBA Star Believes Brandon Ingram Trade is Coming
The 2024 NBA offseason has no shortage of potential major names available. Players like Paul George, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and LeBron James are among the All-Stars available. One former NBA star believes that Brandon Ingram may actually be the first All-Star on the move this offseason.
During the newest episode of FanDuel's Run It Back, former Clippers star Lou Williams stated that he believed Brandon Ingram isn't returning to the Pelicans this season.
"He ain't going back," Williams said. "You could tell by the GM's comments and everything like that, he ain't coming back."
Williams wasn't the only one who wanted to see Brandon Ingram get a fresh start, former forward Chandler Parsons also agreed.
"I think it just didn't pan out the way, when they were healthy, they just weren't an elite team," Parsons said. "I'd like to see him go somewhere else, because he is such a good scorer. He's so tall, he's so long, he can get to his spots. He's one of the dynamic ISO scorers that the league has, so I'd like to see him start fresh, go somewhere else. He deserves to get paid a lot of money this summer."
As it stands, Brandon Ingram is still under contract for $36 million next season. The Pelicans can offer him an extension, or they can trade him during this final year to get something in return. It seems like the latter will be happening. It remains to be seen whether he gets traded to the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Magic, or any team in need of a shakeup.
