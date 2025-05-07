Former NBA Star Makes Strong Anthony Edwards Prediction for Warriors-Wolves
Anthony Edwards' jaw nearly hit the table he sat at as he was told of the Minnesota Timberwolves' historic shooting woes.
Edwards, who averaged 10.3 3-point attempts per game in the regular season, only shot five against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. He made just one; the Timberwolves were a combined 12-for-76 dating back to Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Tonight, we didn't shoot the ball well," the star admitted, "but tonight is over. Next game, we'll shoot the ball really well."
Ahead of Game 2, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams weighed in on Edwards and his underwhelming performance to begin the series.
"You hate that as a player," Williams said. "If you miss three shots in one possession, that messes up (everything) ... (but) I think those are going to be things that he cleans up. I think we're going to see a completely version of him going into Game 2."
With Steph Curry, who suffered a strained calf early in Game 1, ruled OUT for Game 2, Edwards and Co. will have an opportunity to even the series heading to Golden State. But Williams is right — it will take a cleaner game from the Timberwolves' star.
Minnesota coach Chris Finch wholeheartedly agreed. "You're the leader of the team," Finch said he told Edwards. "You've got to come out and set the tone. If your shot is not going, you still have to carry the energy. If I've got to talk to guys about having the right energy coming into an opening second-round game, then we're not on the same page."
Game 2 between the Warriors and Timberwolves at Chase Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
