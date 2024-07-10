Former NBA Star Rips Paul George in NSFW Rant Over Contract Demands
Paul George wanted to remain a member of the LA Clippers. He also wanted to either get paid more money than Kawhi Leonard or get a no-trade clause that Leonard didn't have. The Clippers felt that contract was too much to ask for and let him go; one former NBA star would have done the same.
During an episode of The GIl's Arena show, former NBA star Brandon Jennings absolutely ripped Paul George for demanding a no-trade clause from the Clippers.
"I'm just trying to understand the no-trade clause thing, like who do some of these players think they are," Jennings said. "You can think you're smart, but your game ain't showing that. Certain players shouldn't be asking for a no-trade clause, I'm sorry."
In Jenning's eyes, Paul George hasn't accomplished enough with the LA Clippers to demand a no-trade clause.
"No, he shouldn't," Jennings said on George asking for a no-trade clause. "Great player, but what have you done... No, you ain't bringing in no ring, we ain't successful, nothing, no, that sh*t is whack."
Jennings then doubled down on his statements and absolutely blasted George, stating that he wasn't a superstar anymore to have such demands. That George wasn't on the same level as Kawhi Leonard to be demanding the same as him.
"That's for a superstar, that's a star. You're not a superstar. You're a f**king star... We trying to do something and win, it ain't working here. Then you want me to give you this money and give you a no-trade clause when I didn't give Kawhi one? It's like, cmon, bro, what?"
Brandon Jennings believes that no-trade clauses should be reserved for players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Kawhi Leonard - not for star players like George who have never won a championship.
"Every player don't have that leverage," Jennings said. "You're not Steph Curry, you're not Kevin Durant, you're not LeBron James. These guys asking for a no-trade clause, you're not on that level."
While Brandon Jenning's words may have been rough, he's definitely not wrong in his statement. No player that averages under 20 points a game in the NBA Playoffs while playing next to another All-Star, should ever be demanding a no-trade clause.