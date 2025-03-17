Former NBA Star's Prediction on Potential Devin Booker, Kevin Durant Trades

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Mike Budenholzer...who's still with the Suns next season? 🤨



"We just saw the video of Hart and Thibs. This is different. ... This is going to end with KD getting moved." - @ChandlerParsons



Only Booker stays in Phoenix says @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/j41qdECPMk