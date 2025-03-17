All Clippers

Former NBA Star's Prediction on Potential Devin Booker, Kevin Durant Trades

Ex-Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams makes bold trade predictions on Phoenix Suns' stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

Liam Willerup

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) look on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations. After being swept in the first round of the playoffs in 2024, the Suns reloaded by adding veteran point guards Tyus Jones and Monte Morris as well as selecting defensive standout Ryan Dunn from the Virginia Cavaliers in the NBA Draft. However, the season hasn't panned out for the Suns to this point.

Even with the Dallas Mavericks being 2-8 over their last 10 games, the Suns are still behind them in the standings as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. As trade talks continue to be discussed around Phoenix, former NBA star and Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams made his prediction on what Phoenix will do in the offseason.

"I think it's going to be Book...Book is a Phoenix Sun," Williams said in regards to who returns to Phoenix next season. "...But I think when it's all said and done, Bradley Beal finds another home, KD finds another home, and as much money as they owe Bud[enholzer] it looks like he probably won't be there either.

While Booker has been with the team since 2015, when he was drafted there, Durant and Beal remain wild cards as there was clear interest in the team trying to move off both players at the deadline. While Durant vetoed his trade out to Golden State, Beal's issue remains his no-trade clause that limits the destinations he can go.

Oct 2, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1), forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Bradley Beal (3) pose for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regardless of what happens, there's no doubt that Suns owner Mat Ishiba has a desire to win now and won't be afraid to have the team pull the trigger on moves this offseason.

