Former NBA Star Slams Draymond Green's Controversial Knicks Take

The New York Knicks are silencing the doubters

Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) and
Mar 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) and / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently made headlines when he called the New York Knicks a fluke. The Knicks are currently one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, but Green does not believe they are as good as a trip to the Conference Finals might suggest. 

Many have pushed back against this take from Green, including former LA Clippers star Lou Williams. Calling out Green, Williams said the following on a segment of FanDuel’s Run it Back Show:

“[Draymond] tripping. He tripping. I mean, you can’t call them a fluke. If anything, they’ve been consistent. These guys have faced adversity. They’ve been consistent like I just mentioned. They haven’t made any excuses for themselves. They’ve dealt with injuries… And they just keep trucking on and they win big game after big game. All games they’re supposed to win, they’re there, and they’re winning in big-time fashion.”

Every year there are teams that overachieve and go further than they were projected to at the beginning of the season. For New York, they have found a formula that works, and it starts with star guard Jalen Brunson. 

Whenever a team has a player playing at the level Brunson is at right now, they have a chance to do something special. The Knicks are doing just that, as their best player has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. 

If the Knicks continue to advance, it will be interesting to see if Green walks back his statement about them being a fluke.

