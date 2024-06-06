Former NBA Star Trolls James Harden's Viral Comments
In a recent interview with BasketNews, LA Clippers star James Harden was asked how he would liked to be remembered after his NBA career is over.
“That I was a winner, that I was a teacher. I had a different love for the game,” Harden said. “Put the money aside, I really enjoy and love the game of basketball and playing it. Whether it's being with the kids here or when I travel to other places in Europe, when I go to China, I just want people to understand how much I really love and enjoy the game of basketball."
While Harden has yet to win an NBA championship, he has won a lot in the regular season throughout his career, and has several deep playoff runs as well. A championship is always the ultimate goal, and that remains the case for Harden as he enters the late stages of his career, but he has already won a lot already.
In a recent episode of his podcast, former NBA star Rasheed Wallace made fun of Harden’s comments, saying, “I’m going to remember him for giving another grown man a bag full of honey buns.”
As previously mentioned, Harden’s comments should not be laughed at the way they have been. While has yet to win a title, Harden has always been on winning teams, making the playoffs every year of his career.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years