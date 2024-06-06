All Clippers

Former NBA Star Trolls James Harden's Viral Comments

LA Clippers star James Harden spoke on his NBA career

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) walks off the court during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
In a recent interview with BasketNews, LA Clippers star James Harden was asked how he would liked to be remembered after his NBA career is over. 

“That I was a winner, that I was a teacher. I had a different love for the game,” Harden said. “Put the money aside, I really enjoy and love the game of basketball and playing it. Whether it's being with the kids here or when I travel to other places in Europe, when I go to China, I just want people to understand how much I really love and enjoy the game of basketball."

While Harden has yet to win an NBA championship, he has won a lot in the regular season throughout his career, and has several deep playoff runs as well. A championship is always the ultimate goal, and that remains the case for Harden as he enters the late stages of his career, but he has already won a lot already.

In a recent episode of his podcast, former NBA star Rasheed Wallace made fun of Harden’s comments, saying, “I’m going to remember him for giving another grown man a bag full of honey buns.”

As previously mentioned, Harden’s comments should not be laughed at the way they have been. While has yet to win a title, Harden has always been on winning teams, making the playoffs every year of his career. 

