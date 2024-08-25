Four-Time NBA All-Star Names Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George on Exclusive List
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was arguably the best center in the NBA during his prime. Dominating the league during his run with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, Cousins was an all-around player at the center position.
Joining the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2018-19 season, Cousins projected to form an even more dominant superteam in Golden State than they already had.
With Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors were prepared to form a starting lineup with five All-Stars, but Cousins was never able to return to that level due to injuries.
Appearing in 30 games for Golden State that season, Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds, but got injured during their first round series against the LA Clippers and did not return until the NBA Finals where his effectiveness fluctuated.
Cousins bounced around the league a bit after his time in Golden State, which added to his already very star-studded collection of teammates.
During an episode of The Knuckleheads Podcast, Cousins was asked for his all-time starting lineup of teammates (including himself), and was able to build a monster group:
Point guard: Steph Curry (Warriors)
Shooting guard: Paul George (Clippers)
Small forward: Kevin Durant (Warriors)
Power forward: Anthony Davis (Pelicans and Lakers)
Center: DeMarcus Cousins
Cousins went back-and-forth on his two guard, landing on George who he played with during his brief stint with the Clippers. Also playing with current Clippers guard James Harden on the Houston Rockets, Cousins debated between he and George, but landed on the 6-foot-9 guard/forward.
