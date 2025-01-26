Giannis Antetokounmpo's Strong Statement on Ex-Rival James Harden
The Los Angeles Clippers welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks to the Intuit Dome on Saturday night for the finale of their five-game home stand. A star-studded matchup featuring the likes of Damian Lillard and Kawhi Leonard, arguably the two biggest stars, shined the most.
Clippers guard James Harden led the Clippers to a 127-117 victory over the Bucks, putting up a game-high 40 points and adding nine assists. On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a valiant effort himself with a team-high 36 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. Two rivals who have a storied history, Antetokounmpo was asked about Harden's longevity to still perform at high level.
“Incredible. Incredible talent," Antetokounmpo said. "One of the best players to ever play the game. He’s probably scored 25,000 points plus. Still able to get to his spots. Still able to help his team win. He’s an incredible talent.”
While he showed great praise for the former MVP here, Antetokounmpo and Harden have butted heads several times in the past. From Antetokounmpo opting not to select Harden for the 2020 All-Star game saying, "I want somebody that's going to pass the ball," to Harden saying Giannis' game takes no skill to be seven feet and just dunk, the past has shown the two haven't always thought the best of one another.
NBA fans will get one more chance to see the two stars matchup this regular season, with the Clippers head to Milwaukee for their series finale on February 20th.
