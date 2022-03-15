Injury Report: Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Seth Curry Out for Nets

One of the most talented teams in the NBA when healthy, the Brooklyn Nets have not had a chance to utilize their best lineup combinations this season. With Kyrie Irving's ineligibility at home, Kevin Durant's extended injury absence, and now Ben Simmons' prolonged return to play, Brooklyn is just looking to stay alive with who they have. For Tuesday's game against Orlando, they will be shorthanded again.

The Nets are currently listing Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Joe Harris out against the Magic. Harris is of course out for the season, but the team certainly hopes to have Aldridge and Simmons back soon. David Duke Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe are also out for Brooklyn, as the two young players are on G-League assignments.

With all of the aforementioned absences, the Nets also listed Seth Curry and Cam Thomas as out. Curry is still dealing with left ankle soreness, while Thomas is dealing with a back contusion. The two guards are key offensive contributors for the Nets, and would certainly help in a game like this; however, after previously listing those two as questionable, the team announced they too will not play.

Even with Seth Curry and Cam Thomas ultimately ruled out, in addition to the other absences Brooklyn will have in this game, they should still be favored against the Orlando Magic. With both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for this road game, the Nets should certainly have the talent advantage in Orlando.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Gives Take on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

Kevin Durant Blasts New York City Over Kyrie Irving Situation

Patrick Beverley Tells Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story