Injury Report: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton Out vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are resting their top talent vs. the LA Clippers

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Having already locked up the Western Conference's one-seed, as well as a franchise-best win total, the Phoenix Suns are resting their top talent vs. the LA Clippers. The team announced that Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Jae Crowder would all miss this game against the Clippers.

A Western Conference Finals rematch, the Clippers and Suns always deliver exciting games. While the Suns will be without their best players in this game, the Clippers will be the healthiest they've been all season. Having just gotten Paul George back from injury, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Norman Powell had been upgraded to questionable.

Similar to how the Clippers handled Paul George's return to play, it looks as if the team was looking to get Powell one full practice before returning him to game action. Having reportedly practiced with no limitations at the team's facility, Powell should be on track to make his return in this game against Phoenix.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Powell would go through pregame warmups before making an official decision; however, Woj added that Powell is indeed targeting a return for this game against Phoenix. Whether Powell returns against Phoenix or one of the team's final two games, it is beginning to look like the Clippers will have both Paul George and Norman Powell available for the play-in tournament. 

